Singham Again will be a starry affair, and fans cannot wait for its big release on November 1, 2024. Besides Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and the other cameos, cine-goers were super excited about the crossover with Salman Khan, aka Chubul Pandey. But it looks like that is no longer happening! Scroll below to know what went wrong.

The Avengers of Cop Universe is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It will arrive in a box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But the star power of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor is expected to steal Kartik Aaryan’s thunder.

Salman Khan’s cameo canceled?

As per multiple reports, Salman Khan was expected to shoot with Ajay Devgn on October 14, 2024. Unfortunately, he faced personal turmoil due to the unfortunate passing away of his close friend, Baba Siddique. He is also worried about the constant death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Amid it all, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reportedly decided not to bother the superstar to film the cameo.

Moreover, Rohit Shetty had a deadline of October 18, 2024, to submit Singham Again to the censors. There was no other possible date to reschedule the shoot, which led to the sad decision to cancel the cameo.

Singham and Chulbul Pandey will indeed share the screen, but unfortunately, not in the upcoming Diwali release.

Salman Khan will now get back to his preparation for Sikandar. He has also been busy with Bigg Boss 18.

More about Singham Again

The cop drama is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores. It is co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films. The supporting cast also features Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Jackie Shroff, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

