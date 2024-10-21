Kartik Aaryan is arriving this Diwali for redemption at the box office after the failure of Chandu Champion. There is massive anticipation around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. Will the leading actor score the highest opening day of his career by beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Scroll below for a detailed list of his top 5 openers.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on November 1, 2024. It marks the second outing of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. The sequel featured Kiara Advani has the leading lady but she’s been replaced with Triptii Dimri this time. It’s going to be double trouble with the addition of Madhuri Dixit alongside Vidya Balan in a mysterious role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1

The pre-release hype is highly favorable, and the trailer received a positive response from the masses. The only big catch is a clash with Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Singham Again. The footfalls will surely get divided, and there’s a threat because Rohit Shetty has created Avengers of the Cop universe, a commercial potboiler. But only time will tell which content overpowers the other this Diwali season.

Given the current trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is predicted to make an opening of 15 crores+. The figures could very well achieve the 20 crore mark, depending upon the advance booking response.

BB3 vs Kartik Aaryan’s top 5 openers

Kartik Aaryan is expected to create history with the biggest opening of his career. Take a look at his top 5 highest day 1 collections:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores SatyaPrem Ki Katha: 9.25 crores Pati Patni Aur Woh – 9.10 crores Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores

This means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is guaranteed to shatter records, at least for Kartik Aaryan, on the opening day itself. Only time will tell how many more milestones it achieves in its lifetime at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Finally Deliver A Hit After Almost 5 Years? Decoding Her Last Five Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News