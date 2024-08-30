Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz has confirmed that a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is in the works. The 2019 romantic comedy film, which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, proved to be a success at the box office.

The film tells the story of a man who gets infatuated by a young woman despite being married. Aziz has now revealed he will bring a new perspective to the sequel, setting the narrative from a woman’s point of view.

Mudassar Aziz Says Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is in Development

Mudassar Aziz recently had an interview with Indian Express, where he confirmed that Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 would be his next project. “That’s going to be my next film as a director. That’s what I am working on right now. We are in the process of finalizing several things,” he said.

The filmmaker added that the sequel would not have a repetitive theme, and he would instead make it from a woman’s perspective. “I am setting out to take that on as the next installment of the idea of Man, Woman, and Her all over again, I can promise it will not be run of the mill. I will provide a very interesting perspective from a woman’s standpoint and a lot of laughs.”

However, Aziz added that he is not making an official announcement as of now, though work has already begun on the project. “I am not ready to make any announcements yet. However, I am working towards a sequel, which in itself is self-explanatory. I am working towards a sequel, I don’t believe in franchises,” he added.

Director Hints at the Main Cast’s Return in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

While Aziz did not explicitly confirm whether Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar would be a part of the sequel, he did give a hint at their return. Citing the example of his film series Happy Bhag Jayegi, the director said that some of the main cast members of the film had reprised their roles in the sequel.

“Even when I went from Happy Bhag Jaayegi to Happy Phir Bhag Jaayegi, you could not forget Bagga (Jimmy Sheirgill), Afridi (Piyush Mishra), and Happy (Diana Penty) to begin with. I like making sequels,” Aziz stated. However, he added that the final announcement regarding the cast will be made by the producers. “Making announcements vis-a-vis who is finalized and who is not finalized, and who the cast is, will be the studio and the producers’ prerogative,” he concluded.

Made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore, Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs. 117.7 worldwide. Though the film was a commercial success, it faced criticism for its regressive portrayal of serious issues. The movie also starred Aparshakti Khurana, K. K. Raina, Rajesh Sharma, Navni Parihar, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in pivotal roles.

