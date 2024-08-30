After entertaining the audience on the big screen, Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz has arrived on the small screen, and you can enjoy it in the comfort of your home. Yes, the film is now out on OTT and is expected to perform well, considering the buzz it created around its release on the big screen. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Bollywood comedy-drama was released in theatres on July 19, 2024. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics. Even the audience’s word-of-mouth was mixed, which affected the film’s overall potential after an impressive start at the box office. Still, it was lauded for its fresh concept and the cast’s performances.

Coming to the OTT release, Bad Newz is now available for streaming live, and it’s available on Amazon Prime Video. But wait, there’s a twist to it. You won’t be able to catch it on the streaming platform with a normal subscription, but you’ll need to rent the film by paying 349 rupees. Yes, you read that right! The Anand Tiwari directorial is available online for rent.

So, one can enjoy Bad Newz on the small screen by renting it on Amazon Prime Video. As per reports, the film will be available for viewing through a normal subscription after a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz started off well at the Indian box office by minting 8.62 crores net on day 1. During the opening weekend, it posted a healthy sum of 30.62 crores net. However, in the long run, it didn’t manage a big total, and as per the recent update, it has amassed 65 crores net so far in India. Including taxes, it equals 76.70 crores gross.

In overseas, the film did a business of around 38 crores gross, thus pushing the worldwide box office collection to 114.70 crores gross.

