Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a blockbuster run at the ticket windows for almost 1.5 months. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer can now be viewed online in Hindi on Netflix and in regional languages on Amazon Prime Video. It has achieved a massive milestone and defeated RRR in its debut week. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The Nag Ashwin directorial hit the digital platforms on August 22, 2024. In its debut week, it made the five-best opening on Netflix with a viewership of 4.5 million. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama lagged behind Animal (6.2 million), Fighter (5.9 million), Crew (5.4 million) and Dunki (4.9 million).

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) vs RRR

In the first week, Kalki 2898 AD has garnered a whopping 13.1 million viewing hours on Netflix. It has left behind SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, which registered only 7.8 million viewing hours in the same period. That’s almost an 82% increase in numbers, so Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film seems to be heading for bigger milestones in its lifetime on the OTT platform.

Jawan remains unbeatable!

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan was viewed for 14.9 million hours in its opening week. The epic dystopian has missed achieving this milestone by a margin of only 1.8 million.

It is to be noted that Jawan is a Hindi language film, that was available in English and Hindi with subtitles. However, Kalki 2898 AD is primarily a Telugu film, available in Hindi dub. The film must have accumulated much higher views in all languages in its first week, but the viewership data on Amazon Prime Video is unavailable.

Kalki 2898 AD is away from Top 10 most-watched Indian films on Netflix (2024)

Maharaja is currently the most-watched Indian film on Netflix, with a staggering viewership of 19.7 million. Take a look at the complete list below:

1. Maharaja: 19.7 million

2. Crew: 17.9 million

3. Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million

4. Shaitaan: 14.8 million

5. Fighter: 14 million

6. Animal: 13.6 million

7. Maharaj: 11.6 million

8. Dunki: 10.8 million

9. Bhakshak: 10.4 million

10. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 million

With 4.5 million views currently, Kalki 2898 AD must add at least 5.1 million more views to enter the Top 10. That may take some time to achieve!

