This week, Netflix is coming in strong with six new releases on the streaming front. Right behind is Prime Video with their big-budget answer to Game of Thrones, introducing a new chapter in The Lord of the Rings universe. Jio Cinema is also stepping up, bringing a much-anticipated Hollywood blockbuster, while Disney Plus Hotstar has dropped the 4th season of that super fun comedy series about true crime podcasts. For theaters, we’ve picked out four films—one Bollywood, one Hollywood and two from the South Indian film scene.

Available on OTT

Netflix

Kaos (English)

Trailer:

A modern retelling of Greek mythology, the story follows Zeus, who, convinced that his downfall is near, begins to see omens of disaster everywhere and decides to destroy the world.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Trailer:

Based on the book Flight Into Fear, the series takes a deep dive into the real-life events of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. The show explores the intense hostage crisis and the high-stakes negotiations that followed, shedding light on one of history’s most gripping aviation incidents.

Terminator Zero (English)

Trailer:

Terminator Zero, the anime series, sticks to the classic Terminator formula: Skynet sends a deadly robot from the future with one mission to eliminate a key scientist before they can change the course of history.

The Deliverance (English)

Trailer:

For horror enthusiasts, The Deliverance follows a single mother confronting an evil presence in her home alongside her personal struggles. However, the film leans heavily on familiar exorcism clichés and religious messaging.

Adam Sandler: Love You (English)

Trailer:

Adam Sandler’s new Netflix special, Love You, blends his classic crude humor with unexpected nostalgia and melancholy.

Worst Ex Ever (True-crime Docuseries) (English)

Trailer:

A true crime series that explores four chilling cases of relationships devolving into violence, deceit, and danger. The series is narrated through the experiences of survivors, victims’ families, and investigators.

Zee5

Murshid (Hindi)

Trailer:

Kay Kay Menon stars as a retired gangster who is drawn back into Mumbai’s perilous underworld when his son is threatened by a former foe.

Jio Cinema

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (English)

Trailer:

Three years after vanquishing Mechagodzilla, Kong uncovers a remnant tribe of his kind in Hollow Earth. Meanwhile, Godzilla is harnessing cosmic radiation to ready himself for an imminent threat. This sets the stage for an epic showdown between Kong, Godzilla, Mothra, and the tyrannical Skar King, who seeks to break free and invade the surface world.

Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 – First 3 Episodes (English)

Trailer:

The second season begins with Adar leveraging Orcs’ anti-Sauron sentiment to rebel, while Sauron returns in human form as Halbrand, and various character arcs, including Galadriel’s, the Stranger’s, and Durin’s, unfold.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (English)

Trailer:

This season sees Mabel, Charles, and Oliver leaving New York for Hollywood, as their murder podcast gets adapted into a film. The show will air in 10 weekly episodes, starting August 27 and wrapping up on October 29.

Now Showing In Theaters

A Wedding Story (Hindi)

Trailer:

Bollywood has seen great success with horror comedies recently, but this film takes a different route: it’s a pure horror movie. Directed by Abhinav Pareek and written by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee, the film stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mukti Mohan, and Akshay Anand.

The Crow

Trailer:

Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, soulmates tragically cut down by Shelly’s enemies, find their fates intertwined in death in The Crow. With an opportunity to save Shelly by sacrificing himself, Draven returns from the grave, driven by a quest for vengeance and justice, straddling the boundary between the living and the dead.

Quotation Gang Part 1 (Tamil)

Trailer:

In a grim crime drama set against the backdrop of rival gangs, Priyamani plays a ruthless contract killer navigating a brutal underworld led by Jackie Shroff and Sunny Leone. Her violent assignments lead her to cross paths with Sara, a vengeful drug addicted schoolgirl-turned-assassin. The film is shot in the dark corners of Kashmir, Mumbai, and Chennai, offering a stark and intense narrative.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Telugu) or Surya’s Saturday (In Dubbed Languages)

Trailer:

The film tells the story of Nani’s character, who, as a child with intense anger problems, is instructed by his mother to explore his fury only on Saturdays. As he matures, this peculiar habit evolves into a gripping narrative of a furious man facing a powerful adversary.

