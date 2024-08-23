The Crow Reboot Bombs With Critics, Fails To Soar After Rotten Score Debut: "Ugly, Incoherent & Ultimately Cynical"

The remake of that 1994 goth superhero classic The Crow has failed to impress the critics who slammed the film starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular character. The first batch of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes suggests the film has failed to live up to the cult status of the original movie starring Brandon Lee.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, The Crow follows soulmates Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs). After the couple are brutally murdered, Eric is reincarnated as an avenging angel, The Crow, who is given the chance to save his soulmate by sacrificing himself. He then sets out to avenge their murders.

The early reviews of the Lionsgate remake suggest The Crow has failed to soar, landing a dismal 22% rotten score. Multiple critics say it fails to live up to the original film, which has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The subsequent films in the franchise also garnered a negative reception, failing to live up to their source inspiration.

Mashable described the new take on the dark 1989 comic book as “Ugly, incoherent, and ultimately cynical, The Crow evokes the words of wisdom from another horror movie about resurrected corpses on a rampage: Sometimes death is better.”

Indiewire added, “The Crow is not a waste of talent or resources; worse, it just hangs there on the screen, as undead as Eric himself.”

The string of negative reviews echoed the underwhelming response garnered by the predecessors. Following the first film’s success, the studio released a standalone sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, which bombed with a 14% rotten tomatoes score. The Crow: Salvation and The Crow: Wicked Prayer were also flops, scoring 18% and 0%, respectively.

According To Variety, The Crow director banned real weapons on set after the original film actor Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and killed by the film’s prop department during the production of the 1994 film adaptation.

