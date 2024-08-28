Only Murders In The Building is back with yet another exciting season. The mystery comedy-drama has proved to be a huge success for Hulu, becoming one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform.

The new season brings some fresh challenges for the trio of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora as crimes do not seem to stop anytime soon in their Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia. If you are excited about the show, here is when you can catch its new episodes.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Release Schedule and Time

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 premiered on Hulu on August 27th. In consistency with the previous seasons, the new installment has 10 episodes which are slated to be released weekly on Tuesdays, until the finale on October 29th. The episodes will be dropped on Hulu at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Viewers in the UK can watch the show on Disney+ at 7 am GMT, while Indian audiences can catch new episodes at 12:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: Once Upon a Time in the West: August 27th

Episode 2: Gates of Heaven: September 3rd

Episode 3: Two for the Road: September 10th

Episode 4: September 17th

Episode 5: September 24th

Episode 6: October 1st

Episode 7: October 8th

Episode 8: October 15th

Episode 9: October 22nd

Episode 10: October 29th

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 marks the return of Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. The new season follows the trio as they embark on an investigation in Hollywood as a film adaptation of their podcast gets green-lit.

A number of stars will be making appearances in the new season including Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Jin Ha, Molly Shannon, Catherine Cohen, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Richard Kind, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

