Over the years, the Friends cast have had several behind-the-scenes antics that shaped the series, and it is impossible not to ask them about their time on the iconic 90s show. Wherever they go, the cast has often shared several bizarre and shocking revelations about their time on the show. One such confession was made by Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the hit sitcom series.

During a throwback interview with Stephen Colbert, LeBlanc discussed his time on Friends and revealed that he bribed the writers with a skydiving trip. Throughout his career, LeBlanc has been vocal about the writing team of Friends. However, he called the team of writers “nerdy” during his interview with Colbert and shared a hilarious story that earned him a bonus point with the team.

He said, “One time I took the writers, you know what the writers on the shows look like, 14 of the nerdiest people, you know what writers look like. 14 of the nerdiest guys ever and one girl, Alexa. And we took them all skydiving. And we went through the course and me and all of these writers got into a plane out of California, and they all jumped out of the plane. By the end of it, to see the way they walked, it was like a John Wayne type.”

Colbert quipped that the Friends cast and crew were probably not too pleased with his risky idea due to potential hazards, but the actor confessed that he was advised not to repeat it. He humorously added that his lines and jokes improved during season 3.

In the interview, LeBlanc also shared his bizarre experience with a fan living in a cave in the middle of nowhere. The actor shared, “If they have electricity, they’re watching Friends it seems like. He recalled visiting a remote area where people lived in actual caves and to his surprise, he heard the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” coming from one of the caves. LeBlanc explained that a local man approached him and asked, “How you doing?”, which is Joey’s famous catchphrase from Friends. He admitted that he found it funny and wasn’t sure if the man was genuinely asking how he was doing or just quoting the show.

Must Read: A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch This Lupita Nyong’o’s Horror Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News