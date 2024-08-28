During the early days of American hit sitcom Friends, the chemistry among the cast was crucial to the show’s success, however, not all actors were initially seen as the perfect fit for their roles. While fans wanted Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) to wind up together, the storyline ran its course when Ross was asked by Rachel to take her boss’ niece, Emily (Helen Baxendale) to the theater. As the two fell in love and got married, the chemistry between the two did not have that spark of fun and flintiness, leading the creators of Friends to consider firing Emily.

Friends director James Burrows once shared in his memoir, Directed By James Burrows, that he nearly recast Baxendale because she wasn’t as funny as Aniston. Burrows wrote, “She was nice, but not particularly funny.” He further admitted that Baxendale and Schwimmer didn’t have that on-screen chemistry as compared to Schwimmer and Aniston’s Ross and Rachel.

He explained, “Schwimmer had no one to bounce off. It was like clapping with one hand. In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the fun is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel.”

Burrows further shared that even though casting a new Emily wasn’t completely off the table, it would have been difficult considering the show’s tight deadlines. He explained that sometimes recasting a role in a TV show isn’t always easy due to tight shooting schedules and logistical challenges, adding that it requires an actor who fits well into the storyline, particularly in a recurring or minor role, and if it doesn’t work out then they might be quickly replaced. However, if there is chemistry, the writers go to lengths to figure out some way to keep the actor.

Baxendale’s Emily was introduced in season 4 of Friends and appeared in 14 episodes. Emily and Ross tied the knot in season 5, but their wedding remains one of the memorable moments for the fans as Ross uttered Rachel’s name during the vows instead of Emily’s. Unfortunately, Emily and Ross’ marriage didn’t last long as Ross couldn’t promise his wife to not see Rachel anymore. Thereafter, Emily was written off the show.

