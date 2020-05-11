FRIENDS Trivia #19: Did You Know Ross & Emily Were Not Supposed To Get Divorced In Short Span?

Even after 25 years, FRIENDS will never get old. The six crazy characters Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe will forever stay in our hearts. Starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, the fandom of this sitcom is only growing day-by-day.

Every day, we share interesting FRIENDS trivia with y’all. From the actors, characters or plot twist, we tell everything you didn’t know. Well, even today, we have an interesting fact about your favourite show and one of the characters who played a pivotal part.

Remember Emily? The girl from London Ross fell in love with and hastily decided to get married? Yes, the same whose name Ross forgot to take during the wedding day and ended up saying ‘Rachel’. The role of Emily was played by the gorgeous English actress, Helen Baxendale. In FRIENDS, Ross and Emily’s marriage lasted for a very short time. But that wasn’t the initial plan.

Ross and Emily’s marriage was going to last for a long time. However, actress Helen Baxendale was expecting her first child with husband David L Williams at that time. Hence, she decided to quit the show. But Helen has been vocal that she doesn’t regret quitting FRIENDS as she chose her family over fame.

We wonder how the story of Ross and Rachel would’ve panned out if Emily was still in the picture. But in the end, everyone was happy and everyone got what they wanted. Although it took a long time, FRIENDS fans were happy to see Ross and Rachel finally together at the end.

That was our FRIENDS trivia for today. We will share more such interesting facts about your favourite sitcom everyday.

