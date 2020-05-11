Avengers: Endgame Trivia #47: Not Only Chris Pratt, But THIS MCU Actor Was Also Eyeing For The Role Of Chris Evans’ Captain America!

Every day, we get to know something interesting about MCU films. Last year, Avengers: Endgame released and changed the entire dynamics of the Marvel universe. The characters Iron Man and Black Widow are dead. Captain America isn’t the same and Thor is not with Asgardians but the Guardians of the Galaxy. Only the coming Phase 4 projects will tell us what to expect after the events that happened in Endgame.

Fans always praise Marvel for its perfect casting. In all the films that have released so far, no one can expect anyone else playing Iron Man other than Robert Downey Jr. Similarly, Chris Evans is THE Captain America or Steve Rogers. But we all know a lot of MCU actors had auditioned for different superheroes in different films.

It is a known fact that Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord or Peter Quill had auditioned to play Captain America. But he couldn’t make it. However, we love him as Star-Lord and he makes us laugh a lot in GoTG. Just like Chris Pratt, another actor who eyed for Chris Evans’ character was his on-screen best friend, Sebastian Stan. Our Avengers: Endgame trivia #47 is about the same.

Sebastian Stan plays Steve Rogers’ best friend Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier in Marvel films. But the actor wanted to play Captain America. Sadly, the Avengers: Endgame actor couldn’t get to play Cap as he was not right for the part. Stan ultimately got to play Bucky Barnes for MCU.

About not getting the part, the Avengers: Endgame star earlier told CNBC, “Try not to take things personally, learn how to face rejection, no matter what you do, stay obsessed with it.” However, one thing that all the fans would agree is that no one else can play Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier better than Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans will no more play Captain America in MCU. His contract with Marvel ended with Avengers: Endgame. Hence, in this 2019 film, we saw Steve Rogers giving away his shield to Falcon who will be the next Captain America. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series will show us Bucky and new Captain America’s action-powered adventures post Endgame.

What do you think of Sebastian Stan playing Captain America? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

