Scarlett Johansson AKA Black Widow Might Appear In THIS Disney+ Series & We Can’t Keep Calm!

In Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the deaths of two favourite superheroes – Iron Man and Black Widow. Played by Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, both the actors have been a part of Marvel Universe’s journey since the beginning.

After a long wait, fans will finally get to see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in a standalone film, Black Widow. The film will focus on her life before she became an Avenger. Hopefully, we will finally know what happened in Budapest as BW and Hawkeye kept teasing us for years about this.

But there’s good news for all the Scarlett Johansson fans. Her character Black Widow might appear in Disney+ Marvel’s upcoming series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles. Wondering how she will be shown in the story? Read on

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff will appear in flashbacks. The scenes will show her time on the run with Team Captain America post the events of Captain America: Civil War. Her character will be seen in some side mission with Anthony Mackie’s Falcon.

Only time will tell if this is going to happen or not. But this is quite exciting news for all the Marvel fans. It can be said that Scarlett Johansson’s MCU journey is not over yet. Talking about her film Black Widow, it will hit the screens on November 6, 2020. Black Widow, helmed by Cate Shortland also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. There are speculations that Robert Downey Jr and Jeremy Renner will have a cameo in Johansson’s film.

