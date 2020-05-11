Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Planning A Baby?

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin follow a massive fandom respectively, as a couple the two have a legit huge fanbase. The couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary this fall and if the new updates are to go by the two are not planning a baby anytime soon. Below is everything that you would want to know about the same.

It was back in November 2019 while celebrating Hailey Baldwin’s 23rd Birthday, Justin Bieber in an adorable post had teased that he had future babies in mind. But now if the reports are to go by, the couple has informed their near and dear ones that they aren’t trying to have a baby yet.

As per a report in Hollywood Life, a source close to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, said, “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey are right now practising social distancing in Ontario, Canada, where they are surrounded by kids including Justin’s siblings, his three sisters and a younger brother. The source also revealed that the couple loves kids and like spending time with them.

The informer further reiterated that the two are keen on having kids but not at the moment. Source said, “[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are documenting their time in quarantine via Facebook’s The Biebers On Watch. As for the speculations about baby, they were fuelled more when after the baby insta post, the latest track by the pop star ‘All Around Me’ featured a baby’s cooing sound in it. But turns out fans will have to wait a bit more.

