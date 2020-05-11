Johnny Depp Fans, Rejoice! Actor Might Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, Read DEETS

If one mentions Jack Sparrow, the actor that comes to our mind is Johnny Depp. The actor has played the role successfully in Pirates of the Caribbean for 5 films so far. It was in 2018, the actor was officially dropped from the franchise.

Recently, the makers announced that Pirates of The Caribbean 6 will star Karen Gillan as the new lead. Karen is known for her portrayal of Nebula in Guardians of The Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame. Since then, fans have been asking the makers to include Johnny Depp in the 6th film too.

Well, looks like there is a possibility of Johnny Deep appearing as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean 6. The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler took to his Twitter page and addressed rumours about Depp being a part of the next Pirates film.

Shuler tweeted, “Hearing from different people that PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN could be a “soft reboot,” like BUMBLEBEE. So, Sparrow could possibly be involved, I don’t if that means starring role or cameo, or just a film in the same universe. Just things I keep hearing.”

While he hasn’t given a clear confirmation, fans can be hopeful that Johnny Depp will be a part of the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is grabbing headlines for the last 2 months due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor has got legal permission to file defamation case against the Aquaman actress. During the same time, a few leaked pics of Amber Heard getting cosy with Elon Musk in 2015 also broke the internet.

Do you want to see Johnny Depp reprise Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates of The Caribbean film?

