Matthew Perry sent shockwaves across the industry with his tragic death on 28th October. While Friends co-creators David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Maggie Wheeler, amongst others, have shared their tributes, many are still waiting for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and other cast members to share their personal memories. Director James Burrows is now revealing his first interaction with the girls after they learned the saddening news. Scroll below for details!

Previously, the Friends cast had released a joint statement in memory of Matthew. David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston mentioned that they were devastated and needed time to grieve the loss of their family member. However, they did mention that they will, in time, speak up whenever they’re able to. Reports had also suggested that the leading cast members would be attending Matthew’s funeral.

James Burrows had directed several episodes of Friends during his 10-season run. In a conversation with Today, he revealed Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox‘s reaction to Matthew Perry’s death. “I texted the girls the day we found out, and they were destroyed. It’s a brother dying. He was part of a family, and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore,” he shared.

Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in Friends. He was laughter therapy for fans! Praising the late actor’s acting skills, James Burrows added, “He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line. He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward, and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect, perfect meld.”

The Friends director also mentioned that fans should remember Matthew Perry as a “wonderful actor, a funny man, and a dear friend to a lot of people.”

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death has been “deferred.” Several studies will now be conducted, which may take several weeks. His body was handed over to family members on Sunday, but there is little to no information about his funeral.

Perry struggled with alcohol and drug addiction issues almost all his life. He embarked on his sobriety journey in the last few years and was ready to find love and settle down with beautiful children finally.

