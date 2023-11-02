Salma Hayek needs no introduction. With her timeless beauty and impeccable acting skills, the actress has made millions fall in love with her. Throughout her career, Salma has given away many blockbusters and embraced her womanhood in her movies. She does not shy away from doing difficult scenes and is always confident in her own skin. While we are fans of her acting mettle, Salma is also a fashionista, and to date, at the age of 57, she is an inspiration for all. Talking about Salma’s fashion, the actress once gave every other actress a good run for their money as she turned up in a stunning lavender mini dress.

After beginning her acting career in Mexico, Salma came to Hollywood and soon established herself as a leading lady. Some of her Hollywood movies during the early years of her career were Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and more. Her acting skills were widely appreciated.

Coming back, Salma Hayek never fails to make a style statement wherever she goes. The Eternals star is a diva who knows how to slay in every piece of clothing. Moreover, she knows what to wear and turns heads with her stunning physique.

In 1998, Salma Hayek stole the show when she arrived at the premiere of Lethal Weapon 4. The actress ate and left no crumbs as she wore a breathtaking purple dress by Herve Leger. The sleeveless dress featured noodle straps with a plunging neckline. As usual, Salma carried the deep neckline as an ace and looked absolutely beautiful.

The top of the dress featured fine craftsmanship and pleated pattern, while the bottom part saw a body-hugging mini skirt. The Desperado actress walked effortlessly in the dress that complimented her figure. As she wore it in 1998, we must say her fashion sense was ahead of her time. Check her photo on Twitter here:

Salma Hayek wearing the iconic purple, Hervé Leger dress at the premiere of Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998.#salmahayek #herveleger #lethalweapon pic.twitter.com/roLHXMpiYp — Miss Iconik (@TheMissIconik_) April 15, 2023

Talking about her makeup, Salma Hayek opted for a glammed-up yet subtle mate base. Her rosy lips, heart-melting smile, and expressive eyes did the rest of the work. Salma looked no less than a piece of art in the ensemble. She left her softly straightened hair down and added a blinky cross clip to them. To accessorize the look, she opted for a diamond cross pendant, a shiny bag, and silver strappy heels. She also added a wristwatch to her look and tried to keep it as simple as possible.

