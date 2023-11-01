Jeremy Renner has indeed made a big name for himself in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood star did everything to make ends meet while he was still pursuing his acting career. After over 25 years in the industry, the Avengers actor has earned quite a fortune for himself. From his highly-grossing movies and shows to his side business, here’s a breakdown of Renner’s wealth.

Renner’s acting career began with a small role in the 1995 TV show Deadly Games. He continued to do more gigs, and his breakthrough came with the 2002 film Dahmer, in which he played the titular role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 people.

Despite getting a lot of recognition for the movie, Jeremy Renner did not become a household name till 2008. He made ends meet by doing several other work, including becoming a makeup artist in a mall shop. In his free time, he used to go for auditions and finally bagged the lead role in the hit film The Hurt Locker.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Jeremy Renner. He even made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Thor. He was introduced as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the movie, and his story was later explored in the 2012 film Avengers. He further reprised his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and his titular show Hawkeye.

The actor’s salary per year varies as per his projects and screen appearances. With all his Marvel movies so far, he has earned $15 million, but this does not likely include his box office bonuses. Moreover, the actor earns around $6 million per year.

Jeremy Renner’s Car Collection

As per a report by Parade, Jeremy Renner has a whopping car collection of more than 200. The Hawkeye star’s collection includes a Porsche Carrera, a Tesla Model S, and more that he is frequently spotted driving. He also has 30 firetrucks, school buses, and vans in his collection.

Apart from his movies, the actor has also earned a whopping sum by dealing in real estate. The actor has flipped houses and resold them at a profit of millions of dollars. In 2013, he allegedly made a profit of $7 million along with his longtime friend on a house they flipped.

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol star also owns a lavish estate that spans 5.8 acres, located above Lake Tahoe. While he bought the mansion in 2014 for about $1.3, it is currently valued at $2.6.

Jeremy Renner leads a luxurious life and earns a whopping amount with every project. He knows a lot about investments, and his net worth is, drumrolls please, $80 million.

