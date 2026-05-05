Each film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers franchise has proven its mettle at the box office. All four installments have earned more than $1.4 billion worldwide and rank among the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time. The combined worldwide gross of the four films stands at a whopping $7.777 billion. It will be interesting to see whether Russo Brothers’ star-studded ensemble, Avengers: Doomsday, will close the remaining $2.223 billion gap to take the Avengers franchise past the $10 billion mark at the global box office.

Now, the question is: Can Doomsday earn enough at the worldwide box office to take the franchise past the $5 billion mark in terms of combined box office profit beyond its break-even? Let’s break down the numbers.

Avengers Franchise – Budget, Worldwide Earnings & Break-Even

Let’s take a look at how the four Avengers films have performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their budgets and estimated theatrical break-even points (using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. The Avengers (2012)

Worldwide Total: $1.521 billion

$1.521 billion Budget: $220 million

$220 million Break-Even: $550 million

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Worldwide Total: $1.405 billion

$1.405 billion Budget: $250 million

$250 million Break-Even: $625 million

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Worldwide Total: $2.052 billion

$2.052 billion Budget: $350 million

$350 million Break-Even: $875 million

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Worldwide Total: $2.799 billion

$2.799 billion Budget: $356 million

$356 million Break-Even: $890 million

Box Office Profit (Estimated)

Avengers: Endgame: $1.909 billion Avengers: Infinity War: $1.177 billion The Avengers: $971 million Avengers: Age of Ultron: $780 million Combined Box Office Profit = $4.837 billion (approx.)

Avengers: Doomsday – Box Office Profit (Estimated)

Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly being made on a budget of $400 million to $500 million. If that’s true, this implies that it would need to earn around $1 billion to $1.25 billion worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Even if Doomsday matches the global earnings of the lowest-grossing Avengers entry (Age of Ultron’s $1.405 billion), it would still generate an average estimated theatrical profit of $280 million, assuming the average estimated budget of $450 million.

The above figures and calculations indicate that Avengers: Doomsday is expected to comfortably close the $163 million gap ($5 billion – $4.837 billion) to take the franchise past the $5 billion combined profit milestone.

What Is The Plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to focus on how The Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men join forces to fight against the evil and powerful scientist Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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