Neil Patrick Harris, aka Barney Stinson, of the popular American sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is a fan favorite despite his flaws. The character developed from being a sexist playboy to a mature man, and the growth was heartwarming. Just like how he evolved as a person over the several seasons of that hit series, the actor’s popularity and bank balance increased as well. He is reportedly one of the wealthiest actors among the HIMYM’s main cast. Keep reading to know about his net worth!

The 50-year-old actor is the winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards and started his career as a child actor. Besides appearing in multiple movies, the actor has also lent his voice to many characters. He has appeared in films like Gone Girl, The Smurfs 1 & 2, The Matrix Resurrections, and more. But his Barney Stinson is tied with his identity, and he will always be iconic for that.

The actor gained recognition as a child actor with his role in Clara’s Heart in 1988, sharing the screen with Whoopi Goldberg. The following year, he appeared in Doogie Houser, MD, in the lead role. After that, he appeared in many parts and finally landed in How I Met Your Mother. The actor received $225,000 per episode as per Celebrity Net Worth. According to Forbes, Neil received $400,000 for each episode of the last season of HIMYM.

As per a report by The Things, Neil made around $5.5 million from the eight seasons of HIMYM. And since he was getting $400K per episode for the last season, The Smurfs star made over $9 Million from it.

Neil is a man of multiple talents as he ventured into the field of magic and turned out to be a good one. It also added to his resume and gave him the opportunity to host the World Magic Awards in 2008. He also earns handsomely by lending his voice to video games and other projects.

Neil Patrick Harris, in 2013, purchased an 8000 square feet townhome in Harlem at the cost of $3.6 Million. He renovated it and lived in it till 2021 before putting it on the market for $7.3 Million and ended up getting $7.1 million.

He also owned houses in California’s Sherman Oaks that he sold for $3 million. Neil and his partner also own a 13.5-acre property in New York that they purchased in 2017 for $5.5 Million.

After all his several ventures, from television to films and as a voice artist, Neil Patrick Harris has a remarkable net worth of over $50 Million and around $55 Million.

On the work front, Neil Patrick Harris once again reprised his role as Barney Stinson in the spin-off series of How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, this year only.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Have You Watched Five Nights At Freddy’s Yet? If Not, Make Sure To Stay After The Film Ends As There’s A Big Surprise In Post Credits Scene!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News