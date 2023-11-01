As I weighed my weekend entertainment options, a delightful dilemma danced before me: Should I savor the silver screen magic or plunge headfirst into the episodic world of television? Post-Halloween, the conundrum of genre choice loomed large.

While the siren call of horror still beckons, the eerie spell of the spooky season has waned. To untangle this web of choices, I took it upon myself to curate a dazzling roster of the newest releases. Rest assured, even if horror doesn’t tickle your fancy, an eclectic array of captivating selections spans the spectrum of genres.

From the pulse-quickening ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ ‘Pain Hustlers’ and ‘American Horror Stories’ to the heartwarming hilarity of the comedy series ‘Wolf Like Me,’ it’s time to embark on an extraordinary cinematic adventure!

American Horror Stories (TV Series 2021–2023)

Available on hulu

‘American Horror Stories’ is an anthology horror series hailing from the creative minds of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It debuted on July 15, 2021, and stands as both a direct spin-off and companion series to ‘American Horror Story,’ constituting the third chapter in the American Story media universe. While ‘American Horror Story‘ unfurls a distinct tale in each season, ‘Stories’ weaves a fresh narrative within each episode, except for the initial two episodes and the season’s conclusion, which form a two-part story and an epilogue set at a later time.

The third season embarked on its eerie journey on October 26, 2023, treating viewers to a four-episode Halloween extravaganza. This horror anthology takes aim at a motley crew of subjects, including A.I., the internet, and even ozempic, delivering a delightfully terrifying romp.

In summary, the overall experience can be encapsulated as somewhat chaotic, as it makes an earnest effort to clutch onto the glory days of ‘American Horror Story.’ It’s evident that the budget underwent significant trimming. Regarding season 3, it may have been more prudent to allocate resources toward crafting a single, extended ‘American Horror Stories’ Halloween episode or movie, as opposed to the series’ current format.

With each new episode, there’s a glimmer of hope that it might evolve into something exceptional, but by the conclusion, the true astonishment lies in the fact that ‘American Horror Stories’ has lent its name to these narratives.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Available on Peacock

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s‘ is a supernatural horror film, birthed from the eerie depths of the video game series crafted by the ingenious mind of Scott Cawthon. This cinematic enchantment unfolds under the banner of Blumhouse Productions, orchestrated by the mastermind Jason Blum. Guided by the visionary Emma Tammi, who, in collaboration with the sorcery of Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, weaves the screenplay tapestry based on a dark fable spun by Cawthon, Chris Lee Hill, and Tyler MacIntyre. Enter Josh Hutcherson, the guardian of hidden secrets, entrusted with the role of a vigilant security guard.

Traversing back to the dawn of the new millennium, a beleaguered soul embraces an unusual occupation within the forsaken halls of a pizzeria cloaked in sinister history, accompanied by his younger sibling. As they unearth specters and vengeful animatronics lurking in the shadows, they must also confront their own haunting past. Guided by an enigmatic law enforcer, they embark on an epic quest to safeguard their souls and unveil the malevolent mysteries concealed within the depths of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

However, the supernatural odyssey ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, in its quest to forge a fantastical realm, falls short of fulfilling the fundamental promises of a chilling narrative grounded in a whimsical premise. It extends its somber chronicle to nearly two hours, leading to a trail of waning anticipation. While it doesn’t consistently send shivers down the spine, it offers a tantalizing taste of bloodthirsty intrigue to satiate the hunger for darkness.

Regrettably, the latter half of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, unveiled in haste, stumbles and fumbles in its endeavor to elucidate the enigmatic character arcs. In doing so, it fails to breathe life into the film, resulting in a diminished level of thrill and enjoyment. If you yearn for a blend of levity and clever horror, where ordinary objects spring to life, perhaps “Child’s Play” or “MEGAN” will better satisfy your cinematic cravings for chills.

Pain Hustlers (2023)

Available on Netflix

With all the swagger of a seasoned hustler, ‘Pain Hustlers’ emerges as a gripping crime drama under the expert direction of David Yates. The screenplay, artfully woven by Wells Tower, draws its inspiration from Evan Hughes’ book, published in 2022, and assembles a stellar cast that includes Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman.

The narrative orbits around Liza Drake, a high-school dropout with boundless ambition for herself and her daughter. Her journey unfolds in the backdrop of a fading Central Florida strip mall, where she breathes life into a struggling pharmaceutical start-up. Liza’s magnetic charm and unwavering resolve catapult her into a world of opulence, but this newfound luxury comes with perilous entanglements.

While ‘Pain Hustlers’ offers plenty of thrills, it tiptoes around deeper themes, carving its unique path without mimicking ‘Dopesick’ by Adam McKay. Yet, at times, the film’s tone doesn’t quite find its mark.

One undeniable highlight is Emily Blunt‘s emotionally charged performance. However, the film, like many in its genre, occasionally becomes so engrossed in the con game that it misses the opportunity to delve deeper into its critique of pharmaceutical companies and their questionable practices.”

Fingernails (2023)

Available on Apple TV+

‘Fingernails’ is a science fiction romance film, both penned and helmed by Christos Nikou. This cinematic tale features an ensemble cast, including Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson.

In the heart of the narrative, Anna and Ryan discover a profound love, solidified by a groundbreaking yet controversial technological innovation. Anna, portrayed by Jessie Buckley, begins to harbor suspicions about the authenticity of her long-standing relationship. In a quest for improvement, she clandestinely embarks on an enigmatic assignment at an institute dedicated to igniting and examining the presence of romantic love in couples facing increasing desperation. It’s in this journey that she encounters Amir.

The film weaves a narrative that delves into the enigmatic nature of love. The subdued yet soulful performances of Buckley, Ahmed, and White create a feast for aficionados of slow cinema. Director Christos Nikou transforms the premise into a subtle meditation on the unique narratives of every partnership, resulting in a narrative that is both compassionate and thought-provoking.

Buckley and Ahmed deliver exceptional performances, their chemistry palpable, with White’s understated portrayal of the nice guy adding depth to this unusual story.

Freelance (2023)

Available on Prime Video

‘Freelance’ is an action comedy, brought to life under the directorial prowess of Pierre Morel, and penned by Jacob Lentz in his feature writing debut. This star-studded ensemble features John Cena, Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba, and Christian Slater.

The story revolves around Mason Pettits (John Cena), an ex-special forces operative who finds himself trapped in a mundane desk job. Reluctantly, he takes on a freelance assignment to provide private security for Claire Wellington (Alison Brie), a once-prominent journalist, as she interviews the ruthless yet impeccably dressed dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba). Just as she’s on the verge of scoring the scoop of a lifetime, a military coup disrupts their plans. Now, this unlikely trio must navigate the jungle, the perils of their situation, and the complexities of their relationships to emerge unscathed.

Hailing from the dynamic director of ‘Taken’ and ‘Peppermint,’ Pierre Morel’s ‘Freelance’ is a production of Relativity Media, marking Jacob Lentz’s foray into feature film writing.

However, ‘Freelance’ is a chaotic concoction of tones, stumbling aimlessly. Even the most cherished daydream requires finesse to transition onto the big screen, and this is where ‘Freelance’ falters, offering a tedious experience rather than an uplifting escape. As the credits roll, what remains is a cinematic hodgepodge, with disparate genre elements haphazardly cobbled together. It’s a movie that might only resonate with die-hard John Cena fans.

Critics and many audiences alike have delivered negative reviews of the film.

Wolf Like Me (2023)

Available on peacock

Get ready for an entertaining ride with ‘Wolf Like Me,’ the Australian comedy-drama series available for streaming, created through a dynamic collaboration between Stan, NBCUniversal, and Peacock. The plot follows Gary (Josh Gad), a single father living in Adelaide, Australia, alongside his 11-year-old daughter, Emma. They both carry the emotional weight of Lisa’s tragic death, Emma’s mother, which occurred seven years ago. Their lives become intertwined with Mary (Isla Fisher), an isolated advice columnist dealing with her own complex emotional history. Despite Mary’s initial attempts to keep her distance, their paths continuously intersect in a series of coincidences that suggest destiny is at play.

While Gary grapples with connecting to his daughter, Mary effortlessly forms a bond with Emma. However, Mary harbors a secret that could potentially put them all at risk – she’s a werewolf. The series elevates the emotional stakes while infusing a sense of enchantment and lighthearted werewolf fun. “Wolf Like Me” firmly establishes its heartwarming narrative about a family that comes together despite their considerable emotional baggage, including the unique challenge of one of them being a werewolf. Through all the chaos and extraordinary circumstances, love prevails. The charismatic performances by Josh Gad and Isla Fisher make it effortless to root for their characters.

Abe Forsyth, the series creator, injects warmth, humanity, and witty humor into the characters, even when they find themselves in irrational situations. The on-screen chemistry between Gad and Fisher enhances the show’s appeal. ‘Wolf Like Me’ takes a comedic turn, delves deeper into character development, expands its imaginative world, nurtures relationships, and explores uncharted territory, delivering a truly enriching and enjoyable viewing experience.

Neon (2023)

Available On Netflix

‘Neon’, a Netflix comedy series crafted by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, takes you on a wild ride with three friends who venture to Miami in pursuit of a reggaeton dream. The show features a stellar cast including Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor.

With its snappy half-hour episodes, Neon doesn’t linger, yet manages to serve up a delightful blend of humor and touching moments. This winning formula thrives on the infectious chemistry shared by Flores, Ferreira, and Mendoza.

A sinister shadow looms over some of the films and series mentioned above, their feeble attempts at high-quality production and entertainment value falling short. But as we wander the eerie corridors of alternatives, should we seek solace in the classics of old or plunge into the abyss of reality TV? Perhaps not, for in this realm, we’ve learned to distrust the façade, as the old adage warns, “Don’t judge a tome by its cover.” So, it’s imperative to subject them to your own scrutiny before sealing their fate, for what I’ve whispered here is merely my perspective, and your experience may be a nightmarish divergence.

Between Five Nights at Freddy’s, Pain Hustlers, American Horror Stories, Wolf Like Me, and more – which show/movie are you planning on watching this weekend?

