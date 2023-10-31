It’s Halloween 2023, and not only is the West celebrating it, but the Hindi television industry, too. Over the last couple of hours, several telly stars, including Uorfi Javed, Rupali Ganguly, Parth Samthaan, and more, have taken to their social media handles to share with their fans what they have transformed into today.

While some telly stars have opted to show fans their scary side, others have goofed around with their getup, earning much love from fans, as well as some trolling.

I know you guys don’t want to read more about what I have to say about Halloween, as you’ll are 100% invested in knowing what your favorite celeb wore to a party or fun get-together. So, without waiting a minute longer, scroll below to know what Uorfi Javed, Rupali Ganguly, Parth Samthaan, and others are dressed up like today.

Uorfi Javed

Undoubtedly, one of the most controversial and headline-grabbing personalities in India, Uorfi Javed, opted to go the Bollywood way this Halloween. She took to Instagram and shared a collage of herself dressed like Rajpal Yadav’s Chota Pandit’s look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress – who is mostly in the news for her unconventional fashion choices, attained the look by not showing any skin in a red full-sleeve T-shirt, saffron dhoti pants, and a thick marigold garland around her neck. Despite it being covered, Uorfi received severe backlash, with some even sending her r*pe and death threats.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame – while sharing her Halloween 2023 look, wrote, “Rajpal yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai.” She continued, “I’ve received so many death threats , r*pe threats for no reason . All these so called dharm k rakshak suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of bhool Bhulaiya movie! No color belongs to any religion , no agarbatti belongs to any religion , no flower belongs to any religion.”

Rupali Ganguly

While she’s ruling out hearts as Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly decided to show off her spooky side by becoming a beautiful witch this Halloween. To attain the look, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress wore a flowy black gown with shiny work at different intervals and a long witch’s hat. Her no-makeup look and innocent expressions prove she’s the sweetest witch in Tinsel Town.

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle Dsouza rocked not one but two looks this Halloween. The ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress shared a video on Instagram showing her first looking like a sweet and innocent ‘Joker’ before transforming into Wednesday Adam in a puff. Her makeup, style, and attitude made her look even more stunning.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar – who is known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, transformed himself into the fictional superhero Hellboy. Acing the photo shoot, the actor looked smoking hot as he posed in some red light with prosthetic horns attached to his head and dramatic makeup – including blood trickling down from his horns, adorning his handsome face.

Parth Samthaan

While many normally opt to become something scary on Halloween, Parth Samthaan dressed up like a fun and loving clown. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “While everyone’s trying to be scary, me just being ………… me.” For the getup, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor wore typical bright clown clothes and had his face painted white with bright red paint partially covering his nose, cheeks, and forehead.

What are you dressing like for Halloween 2023?

