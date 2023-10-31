Ankita Lokhande was constantly under the radar after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She spoke against several claims made by his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant was seen talking about their breakup in 2016 with co-participant Munawar Faruqui. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Ankita is currently in Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband, Vicky Jain. She has been making a lot of noise over her game and stirred a huge controversy over her conversation about not getting “support” from her life partner. Netizens backlashed the Pavitra Rishta actress over allegedly being jealous of her hubby’s success.

In a new snippet from Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande could be seen discussing her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. She recalled her tough phase in a conversation with Munawar Faruqui and said, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na, tab logo ne kyu nai bola ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Tab kaha the log? Maine toh wo phase akele apne sath guzaara na. (Nobody told him he should stick with me; where were people then? I passed that difficult phase of my life all by myself.)”

Munawar Faruqui asked if Sushant Singh Rajput did not give her any reason behind breaking up with her. Ankita Lokhande responded, “There was no reason. I was blank, ek raat me chize palti hai meri life me. Aap jab upar chad rahe hote ho na career me, dus log aur kaan bharte hai. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata par uska apna ek matter tha. Maine kabhi roka bhi nahi. (Things turned upside down overnight. When you’re excelling in your career, a lot of people tend to manipulate you. I don’t know what happened, but I didn’t even stop him.)

Netizens weren’t happy about Ankita revealing details of her past with Sushant Singh Rajput since he is no more.

A user reacted, “SSR is not there to put forward his perspective..”

Another commented, “Ankita likes to get limelight by using SSR. hypocrites are praising.”

A fan defended, “I have been said this already that they both shared a beautiful bond and respected each other a lot!! There is no need to drag Sushant and degrade Ankita , calling her “Toxic” for no fucking reason!! She has always been real in her whole life”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment on 14th June.

