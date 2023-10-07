Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in June 2020 left the industry in shock. What followed was months of anticipation, arrests and rumors. After SSR’s untimely demise, GF Rhea Chakraborty was sent to jail. After spending almost a month in jail and facing a major media trial, Rhea was released. Years later, the diva recently made her comeback as one of the judges in Roadies.

Now that Rhea is back on her feet, the actress recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said, “I could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, I do know the truth about what he was going through.”

Rhea’s statement on SSR did not go down well with Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who took to Instagram and took a subtle dig at Rhea. She shared some pictures of her brother and wrote, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can’t defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don’t feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput.”

See the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Many SSR fans commented on the post, which has now gone viral. One netizen wrote, “Very rightly said didi . Dear @shwetasinghkirti didi we always fight for sushant till he deserves justice. We always stand with you and Sushant didi, and moreover we are his SSRians warrior.so we never give up,” while another comment read, “Yes sis no need to explain universe know .I believe in karma sooner or later not only she but who ever connected in this case will definitely ve to repay for their sins.#justiceforsushant.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020.

Must Read: Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar At The Box Office All Over Again On Christmas 2024! Sitaare Zameen Par To Clash With Welcome To The Jungle & Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News