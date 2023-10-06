In a shocking turn of events, names of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and many others emerged in an online better scam. Recently, the Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actors were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate along with the comedian Hina and Huma Qureshi. However, since the afternoon, the Brahmastra actor is making headlines for shocking reasons. In the recent update, RK’s team asked for a week to appear before ED officials.

Reportedly, the actor was supposed to appear before the officials on October 4. However, the actor was spotted not outside the ED’s office but outside a clinic. But what has caught everyone’s attention was his mood. Scroll down for details.

This afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped by the paps outside a clinic. However, the video that has been doing the rounds of social media shows the actor in an angry mood. While the reason behind his changed mood is not known, he was seen asking the security guard of the building to now allow the paps inside. Yes, you heard that right!

During his latest spotting, Ranbir Kapoor, who’s married to Alia Bhatt, was seen wearing a purple lose round neck T-shirt with ‘so low’ written on its back. Soon after getting out of his car and as he makes way towards the clinic, the actor asks security guard, “Inko bolo andar mat jao.” Despite paps requesting him to pose, he straight goes inside the clinic looking in a very bad mood. Soon after the video surfaced on the web netizens trolled him for his attitude. Check out the video shared by Instagram page Instant Bollywood:

One user wrote, “Bhai inko jyada ghamand inke kyu muh lagte ho,” while another said, “Muje to ye samaj me nai aata yese attitude walo ko log bhav q dete he.” Another comment read, “Media bhai inko kyun cover kar rahe ho! Ungrateful idiots, unnecessary rude! Cover people who deserve it, sports personalities ko karo bhai they deserve it 1000x more fame and success!”

A third one said, “Later he has to go to ED office too.”

A fourth user commented, “Bhai Kyu Jaate Ho Aise Logo Ke Piche aapki bhi Kuchh self respect Hogi na Aap inke Piche mat jao yah automatic unke liye aapke Piche aaenge” A fifth one wrote, “ED effect on media ….n clinic pe kya reports hai bhai ka”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal which will hit the big screens on December 1 facing a massive box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

