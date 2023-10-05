A day after Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mahadev online betting scam case, comedian Kapil Sharma and actors Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi have been summoned in connection with the same.

For the unversed, the company named Mahadev app, which is promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, reportedly offers online platforms for alleged illegal betting in different live games including cricket, tennis, badminton, poker and card games. These have been operational for the past four years.

According to reports, a total of 100 online betting apps are on the ED’s radar. Sources told Republic World that the agency has accused the celebs of receiving money from the promoters of the Mahadev Betting App for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space.

The sources claimed that around 100 people, including celebrities and influencers are under the ED’s scanner in the case and they all will be summoned by the officials soon.

