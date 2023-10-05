Karan Johar is known for his sass and the ability to ask the most awkward (yet entertaining) questions. Just yesterday KJo fans were in for a treat after the director announced the eighth season of Koffee With Karan, his popular chat show. While we wonder who will be gracing the red couch this season, an old video of Karan Johar chatting with Deepika Padukone is going viral.

The video, which hails from 2014, has Karan hosting a panel discussion for NDTV with Aamir Khan and Deepika. During the same panel discussion, Karan asked Deepika about her favorite actress and the performances that have impressed her over the years. Before Deepika replies to Karan’s query, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director says that Deepu will definitely name Sridevi from Chandni. There you go. Whenever you a favourite actress, it’s always Sridevi or then it is a Hollywood counter part. We’ll never get an Indian answer,” he said.

Deepika, who was already awkward by this point, named Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine as her favorite actress. However, Karan continued to poke and brought up Katrina Kaif’s name. “You (Deepika) loved Katrina in Dhoom. No?” Karan said, prompting an answer from Deepika. Deepika, who looked embarrassed, replied, “She was fantastic.” Karan added, “Say Katrina Kaif was fantastic, that’s the quote.”

Deepika then praised Katrina for her work and said, “She is one of the most hardworking people I have ever known.”

Aamir agreed with Deepika and said that he could vouch for Katrina’s hard work. In the same conference, Aamir said Ranbir was one of his favorite actors. “I love watching other stars. I loved Ranbir’s work in Barfi! and I enjoy watching his films. I loved Sanju’s (Sanjay Dutt’s) work in Munnabhai.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens are definitely not liking Karan’s approach towards Deepika. For the uninitiated, both Deepika and Katrina have dated Ranbir Kapoor.

Dhoom 3 was released in 2013. The film was first offered to Deepika, who turned down the offer which was later accepted by Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Koffee With Karan will premiere on October 26.

