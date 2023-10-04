Katrina Kaif is one of the few divas who could just kill you with their looks. Her impeccable sense of styling has always been a winner. While she dresses to kill, she makes sure to leave her fans with a sigh whenever she decides to pose for the cameras. And she once decided to make everyone’s jaw drop, looking like she dressed only to kill.

The actress donned a black backless ensemble for a photoshoot, and she let her hair go wild while opting for dramatic makeup. Darker smokey eyes and a dusky lip shade completed her look.

While Katrina Kaif flaunted her n*ked curves like a pro, one could not help but notice her flawless skin complementing her black outfit. The Bharat actress, who does not belong to India, seems like she was ready to rule with such killing looks.

Kat started her career as a model. She was a face for the Kingfisher Calendar and shot to fame modeling for that brand. While Kat turned a calendar girl, her fate changed within a year as she debuted with Boom.

The actress has come a long way since then, but this s*xy picture is a reminder of the beautiful and s*nsouos model she used to be. She donned a black backless dress for this particular photoshoot with a neckline as deep as possible, clinging to her cl*avage.

Look at the picture here, shared by an Instagram handle digitaltalkies.

This photoshoot was done in 2006 for Maxim magazine, and Katrina Kaif looks like she is ready to hypnotize with those looks. She might be humble enough to not say this out loud, but boy, this picture screams, “I know you want it, but you never gonna get it!”

This Sheila is undoubtedly a treasure, and her photoshoots from the past are such a fresh breath of air. On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with her film with Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas. She is gearing up for Tiger 3 and has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

