Anne Hathaway needs no introduction. The actress, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has not changed a bit. Her timeless beauty has defied all age-related myths, and her fashion choices have always been ahead of time. Amid the trend of corsets, Anne took it to another level by giving a spin to it with a half-denim, half-suit look and turned heads in NYC. Check out her pictures below.

The actress was just a teenager when she began her career, and her breakthrough came after landing the lead role in The Princess Diaries. She proved her acting mettle with the movie and established herself as a leading lady.

Coming back, it is safe to say that Anne Hathaway has aged like fine wine and we could never guess her age by just looking at her!

During her latest outing in New York City, the Les Miserables star proved she is the boss lady in he boldest pantsuit. She was out in the city to promote her film She Came To Me on Good Morning America in Dion Lee’s half-denim, half-suit outfit.

The outfit consisted of a jorset, a jean corset, with a black suit jacket detailing on the top. The curved V hemline of the top gave a sneak peek of Anne Hatahway’s s*xy curves. The pants, with blue denim fabric on the top and black baggy bottoms, made The Devil Wear Prada star’s look over-the-top and chic.

Keeping it simple yet s*xy, The Intern star accessorized the look with thin gold hoops and a pari of black sunglasses. She added black platform heels to give the look an edge, and her stylist must get a raise for helping her pull off the look with sheer elegance. Anne Hatahway’s light but glossy makeup complemented her skin and the peachy nude lipstick took our breaths away.

Anne Hathaway in Dion Lee 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ufbmy6LIQj — Kea (@jacquemusx) October 4, 2023

This is indeed a look that every fashionista must swear by. Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Anne Hathaway’s boss lady look? Let us know in the space below.

