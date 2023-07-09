Sandra Oh wants a new ‘Princess Diaries’ movie.

The 51-year-old actress played Vice Principal Gupta in the 2001 movie ‘The Princess Diaries’ alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, and would love to return for the planned third film in the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

Anne Hathaway starred as Mia Thermopolis in the first two movies, with Julie as her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

And while Anne Hathaway is interested in a return for the third film, Julie Andrews revealed last year that she doesn’t think it will be possible for her own character to come back.

Julie Andrews told Access Hollywood: “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two [‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now.”

Julie Andrews added to The Hollywood Reporter: “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [director Marshall died in 2016.] [For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it.”

Must Read: HYBE Entertainment, BTS, Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s Agency Accused Of Pressing Fans’ Breasts While Checking Them, One Reveals “…Like They Were Caressing Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News