Hina Khan – who became a household name thanks to her portrayal of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now a fashionista not only in the telly world but in Bollywood too. The 36-year-old beauty – who made a splash in the international fashion space with her Cannes debut in 2019, made heads turn and eyes pop when she appeared at the film festival in 2022, too.

Today, we bring you one of her looks from the 75th Cannes Film Festival that not only had the TV-turned-Bollywood actress flaunting her sensual curves but also got the internet buzzing with just how much of a fashion icon she is.

Hina Khan – who currently has around 19 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform in May 2022 and shared images of every look she donned – and slays while at the French Riviera resort town Cannes. One of them saw the YRKKH fame-looking drop-dead gorgeous and ready to steal the hearts of millions in a customized sheer black ensemble featuring a good amount of lace and net.

Talking about Hina Khan’s custom-made Fovari Official ensemble in detail, the bodice of this black mini dress featured a semi-sheer bodice mainly made up with a floral motif lace and a sheer material covering her b**bs to make sure there were no wardrobe malfunctions while stilling flaunting her cleav*ge. While the extremely short ensemble had its lace detailing ending just mid-thigh – and flaunting her a*s cheeks when posing, it also featured a black tulle train that successfully added a dash of drama to her look.

The ‘Hacked’ actress accessorized this figure-flaunting look with diamond earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and a couple of rings. She added height to her already long frame by opting for a pair of extremely high Shoemill heels. As for the hair and makeup, the actress opted for a s*xy look consisting of burgundy lips, perfectly shaped brows, on-point contour, subtle but eye-catching eye makeup, and a hint of blush. She got her brown locks to frame her beautiful face with a slight off-the-center parting.

Check out Hina Khan casting a spell on all, and she posed on a stairway in France here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

From 1-10 on the hotness meter, how many points does this look of Hina Khan get? Also, let us know your honest thoughts about her look in detail in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates, and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Zendaya Channels Her Inner Goddess As She Slips Into A Symmetric & Mostly Unzipped White Dress & Raises The Temperature With Her Spectacular Cl*avage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News