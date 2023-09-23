The BARC report is here. Once again, Star Plus has proven itself with its content. Star Plus is the audience’s first choice when it comes to content. Star Plus shows surpass in TRP charts; the channel completes the milestone of being number 1 for 175 weeks and counting. Star Plus is the most loved channel by the audience. The viewers are served with a varied range of shows, from romance to drama to thriller genres.

Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more, through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa, which showcases women empowerment; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Teri Meri Doriyaann; Imlie; Yeh Hai Chahatein; Titli; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; and Keh Doon Tumhein, which focus on family drama and romance, which have been well accepted by the viewers.

Bhavika Sharma aka Savi from Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein shares her excitement for Star Plus being the number one channel, “I am extremely grateful and thankful to be associated with Star Plus. The audience has showered Star Plus with love and appreciation and made it the number one channel. I feel blessed to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Star Plus. I hope we keep reaching such milestones and keep achieving heights and success.”

Anupama tops the TRP charts like every week, with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Pandya Store, and Yeh Hain Chahatein having gained TRP on the TRP charts since its inception. Anupama and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin focus on women empowerment, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie showcase drama and twists and turns in the lives of the characters, which the audience can relate to in their daily lives.

