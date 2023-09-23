TV actor Sharad Malhotra participated in the Ganesha Visarjan ceremony with his wife Ripci Bhatia in a private ceremony, and with full concentration was undertaking all the rituals that are done as part of sending Lord Ganesha back to his home, showcasing his strong devotion.

Donning a yellow kurta and white pyjamas with his wife fully dressed in floral patterned white suit, the ‘Muskaan’ actor was participating in a more quiet and private ceremony as opposed to going to a full on public procession.

But that did not mean that it was devoid of energy as the whole celebration had just as much power and devotional hue as any public ceremony taking place across every corner of Maharashtra.

Doing a full seva of Lord Ganesha, Sharad alongside his wife and a couple more people, first took the deity of Ganpati Bappa to his stand where they chanted many mantras in Sanskrit as the couple proceeded to carry out an aarti, lighting agarbattis and offering their prayers.

Bowing to the God, the crowd chanted ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya’ with Sharad leading the whole event.

Later, the actor bowed his head in great reverence and proceeded to undertake the Ganesha Visarjan as he gently put the idol in a water container all the while chanting alongside the crowd.

After that, Sharad and Ripci were spotted in a public procession inside a temple where priests were carrying out the ritual while the two silently offered their prayers and gave their offerings.

Talking to paparazzi, the actor said: “Today is Ganesha Chaturthi, and doing this seva, I don’t think I am the only one who is blessed. Bappa’s power and presence is present throughout the world, so I think everyone is blessed.”

Detailing his own devotion to Lord Ganesha, he said: “We are sending Bappa back to his home and the feeling is surreal, it is indescribable. We offer our prayers, bow our heads in reverence and already I am thinking of next year’s seva and have even decided on the decorations, though I can’t tell you all that (laughing)”.

Sharad added: “I have been doing Ganesha Visarjan for over 12 years now, and right now I am just another person doing a Darshan of the son of Mahadeva. His power is everpresent, and it is my honour to do his seva.”

