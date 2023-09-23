Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in sitcom ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’, opened up about special bond with her daughter Ashi, and how she feels proud of her, ahead of International Daughters Day.

International Daughters Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September to celebrate girl child. This year the day will be celebrated on September 24.

Shubhangi Atre shared about her enduring, and cherished bond with her daughter. She said, “Daughters are angels sent from heaven to fill our hearts with unending love. I feel proud to have a loving daughter like Ashi, and I am always there to support and motivate in all her endeavours. We are also best friends.”

Shubhangi Atre continued, “For a mother, her daughter is not a source of tension, but she is like ten-sons who can take care of the entire family single-handedly. Regardless of time and distance, Ashi never forgets to call me in the morning and reminds me to take my medicines on time,” she said.

Getting nostalgic about her daughter’s birth, the 42-year-old actress said: “I still vividly remember the day she was born; holding her tiny hands was the most adorable memory of my life. My entire family congratulated me, saying, ‘Badhai ho ghar Laxmi aayi hai’. She is one of my wishes that came true.”

Shubhangi Atre married Peeyush Poorey in 2003, with whom she has Ashi. After 19 years of marriage in 2022, Atre separated from her husband.

Meanwhile, in ‘Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai’, the current track follows Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) embarking on a career in the media industry, while Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) grapples with business challenges. To keep his business afloat, Tiwari enters a partnership with Kedia. However, Vibhuti uncovers Kedia’s involvement in smuggling Kaccha Baniyan (raw materials).

Tiwari becomes aware of this and informs Kedia, who sends his henchmen to assault Vibhuti. During the assault on Vibhuti, a saviour emerges in the name of Sheman, who is none other than Saxena (Saanand Verma). Tiwari soon realises that Kedia is not a reputable individual and decides to seek assistance from Vibhuti.

Vibhuti gathers substantial evidence against Kedia and publishes a news story exposing his illegal activities.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV.

