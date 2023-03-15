Rohitash Gaud – who is currently seen playing Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has been entertaining us for over two decades. Gaud and the show’s other lead actors recently interacted with the media as the show completed eight years. During this time, Koimoi sat down with Rohitash for an exclusive chat about the show & lots more.

During our exclusive interview, Rohitash got candid about many things, including content on TV, actors being replaced & the impact it has on the show, and his wish to do Bollywood films once more. Read on to know all he shared with us.

During an exclusive chat with Rohitash Gaud recently, we asked the actor his thoughts on TV content and if he feels shows work because of its script or actors. Answering us, the ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor said, “Television pe content bahut important hai, scriptwriters ki bahut, bahut badi bhumika hai. Writers medium hai basically (yeh). Writers agar aacha likhte hai tabhi toh hum… humare kirdar fix hai hum kaise karenge yeh humme pata hai. Lekin agar aachi writing aati hai toh char chand laga deti hai.”

On further being probed if this means actors are replaceable, Rohitash Gaud said, “Actors replaceable hote bhi hai and nahi bhi hote hai… Aisa nahi ki har koi ho jata hai. ” The ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor – talking about actor being replaced, added, “Yeh badi kathin cheez hoti hai. Kyuki audience ke dimaag mein woh kirdar chap jate hai. Lambe samey ke liye rehta hai toh zyada chap jaata hai. Uska asar toh padta hai – isme koi shaq nahi hai.”

During the same interview, we asked Rohitash Gaud if he plans on featuring in Bollywood films while continuing to play Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actor responded by saying, “Yeh toh bada kathin sawaal hai . Jab tak yeh chal raha hai toh tab tak yeh naturally main koi aur decision nahi le sakta kyuki hum ek exclusivity mein bhi hai. Aur waise bhi hum 25-30 din vyast hai… Lekin iske baad definitely koshish toh rahegi.”

