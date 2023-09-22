Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for different reasons from past times. However, it became the talking point when Shailesh Lodha abruptly exited the show. Lodha played the pivotal role of Taarak in the popular sitcom. The actor, who recently won the suit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and a one crore total sum, was snapped at the airport.

This afternoon, the actor was snapped by paps at the Udaipur airport, and it is reported that he’s all set to attend Bollywood’s upcoming big fat Indian wedding of actress Parineeti Chopra with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Scroll down for details.

Shailesh Lodha opts for a casual look in the video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani. He looks dapper in a pastel blue hoodie, which he has paired with denims. He rounds off his look with Kala Chashmah and white runners. Before making his way out of the airport, he happily poses for the media. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, confused netizens asked for his connection with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Inki guest list bdi unique hain … sab guest unpredictable hain,” while another said, “I am shocked shayad ladke wale ki taraf se hai.”

A third netizen wrote, “How they know each other?”

Fourth user commented, “Kyunki Sailesh is a shayar poet and good we are not seeing Karan Johar.”

Earlier speaking about the same, Shailesh Lodha said, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle, and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed.” Recalling his exit from the show and what went wrong, he said, “He wanted me to sign some papers to clear my dues. They had certain clauses like you cannot talk to media and other things. I didn’t bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?”

