Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also saw Salman Khan in a cameo appearance, continues to be an all-time favourite movie amongst its fans. The film revolutionised the perspective of a cinema lover as it hit the right chords when it was released in 1998, marking Karan Johar’s debut as a director. The film turned out to be a major hit as it was the highest-grossing film of that year and the director’s work was applauded for years.

The film is filled with emotions. Be it romance, heartbreaks, friendship, or drama, you name the emotion and the film had it! The film saw a love triangle between the characters Rahul, Anjali and Tina, which were played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji respectively.

While Anjali is more of a tomboy, Rahul falls for Tina’s elegance and marries her. But, when Tina was on her death bed, she asks her daughter through letters to reunite Rahul and Anjali as they have always loved each other. Years later, Rahul’s daughter reunites him with Anjali, who’s about to get married to Aman, played by Salman Khan. However, given the perfect ending, Anjali chooses Rahul over Aman, and both reunite.

Now years later, director Karan Johar recalled the behind-the-scenes moments while shooting the film and revealed that he literally begged and cried in front of Salman Khan to convince him to not wear a pair of torn jeans and a black t-shirt for a wedding sequence in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

During his recent conversation with Prabal Gurung, KJo said, “We were filming the song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ and Salman came in wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. We had a suit made for him. I was very scared of Salman and I am still. At that moment, he said ‘you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend.”

The filmmaker added, “I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit, saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying.” He also added that when he was in tears Shah Rukh Khan entered the set and said, “How embarrassing!”

Karan Johar also spoke about the casting for the film and revealed that actors Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan had declined the role of Aman Mehra in the film and that had left him feeling dejected until the ‘Tiger 3’ actor agreed to play the character.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently celebrated the success of his latest directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

