A lot has happened since Shubh, aka Shubhneet Singh, shared a controversial map of India. The Canadian singer has been termed ‘Khalistani’ and the controversy peaked when celebrities like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya allegedly unfollowed the Cheques singer. Scroll below for details as With You singer AP Dhillon breaks his silence on the entire mishap!

The consequences of his post have been good since Shubh made the huge blunder. Several citizens and political parties have cancelled him. In addition, his Indian tour has also been cancelled amid the massive backlash. Amidst all the negativity, Canada-based AP has shared a message on ‘unity’ and spreading ‘love.’

AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories and began, “I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause… someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone’s sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division.”

AP Dhillon continued, “Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists’) public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc. Spread love not hate. Let’s start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. Let’s not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future…”

Take a look at the story here:

Meanwhile, Shubh also released an official statement on how the allegations have deeply affected him.

