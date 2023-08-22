AP Dhillon is currently the talk of the town. Whether it is car drives, clubs or Instagram feeds – his magic is spread all across and how! The Punjabi singer has previously left us mesmerized with songs like ‘Dil Nu’, ‘Summer High’ amongst others. But his latest music with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu has created a whole new level of craze.

The hype is massive and now, everyone wants love like Dhillon and Sandhu. She reportedly confirmed their dating rumours with her latest Instagram post that was captioned ‘With You.’ Fans remain a little unsure as that also remains the name of their latest chartbuster single.

Amid all the hype, don’t we all want to see AP Dhillon’s music in a Bollywood film? The singer has revealed receiving a lot of offers but looks like he’s in no mood to go down that route, yet.

Talking about the same, AP Dhillon told Film Companion, “Maybe, If it is the right time, then I will do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right. I have been asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I don’t want to do this for now. I’m not against anything but I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right.”

Amritpal Singh Dhillon alias AP Dhillon recently released his docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: One Of A Kind’ that is a deep insight to his journey towards success. He recently held a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and many other big names. His rumoured love lady Banita Sandhu also joined him for the special event.

