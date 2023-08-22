Bollywood is unpredictable. Best friends could turn into enemies in no time and vice versa. But will we finally witness the end of war between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut? Despite numerous digs and allegations in recent years, is KJo waving the flag of peace with this latest remark on the film Emergency? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana calls KJo the ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ She has often accused him and his ‘movie mafia’ of spreading false rumours and negative stories about her. If that’s not enough, she also made serious claims about ‘Papa ki Pari’ Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who allegedly stalked and wanted an intimate relationship with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a latest interview with Indian Express, Karan Johar was asked “If you were forced to make a movie on one of the real-life events, which would you pick – Panama Papers, Bofors or Emergency?” To this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director responded, “The Emergency is already being made right now. I’m excited to watch it.”

His statement led to rumours that Karan Johar may be hinting at a patch-up with Kangana Ranaut. However, netizens feel it is nothing but PR tactics.

A user reacted, “डर का माहौल है”

Another wrote, “No patch up please”

“Just PR gimmicks. Ppls perception change kar raha hai after getting so much hate during covid,” a viewer commented.

A Kangana Ranaut hater reacted, “That doesnt mean patchup, its called grace & maturity in conversation. Someone who didnt finish school & her fans wont understand.”

Another shared, “There is no redemption for him after years of killing real talents. He should stick to his overrated daughter and shitty films, their time is up anyways and thats why they resort to PR drama”

Well, clearly the internet is divided.

A patch up on the cards 🤔 Karan Johar on @KanganaTeam Emergency Movie :

I am really excited to watch Kangana Ranaut’s directorial #Emergency#KanganaRanaut#KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/PSjWsga1yC — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) August 21, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi’s Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Passes Away At 99

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News