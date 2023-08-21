After getting below the 2 crores mark from Wednesday to Saturday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was back to collecting in the upwards of 2 crores, what with 2.08 crores more coming in. Considering the fact that the film is in its fourth week, it’s a feat in itself that it’s still hanging in there.

However when you look at the competition where Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have combined collections of over 45 crores coming on Sunday, one can well imagine how tough it is for any other film to even fetch audience attention.

However, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is managing to actually survive and still attract audiences. For those who are looking for an easy going light hearted family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still a comfortable bet. Good success of the film is further ensuring that the Karan Johar film would be quite impressive when it arrives on satellite and OTT since easy going films like these continue to gain good popularity over a period of time in such mediums.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now reached 145.15 crores and less than 5 crores remain for the 150 crores milestone to be celebrated. It should reach there by the coming weekend and while a lifetime of 155 crores is now guaranteed, the film would be aspiring to make a dash towards 158-160 crores as the final number.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

