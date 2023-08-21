Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is going berserk at the box office and it saw a huge spike in collection yet again on second Sunday. In India, the film is all set to make an entry into the 400 crore club in the next two days, but before that happens, the worldwide run has left everyone stunned as biggies like Brahmastra, Andhadhun and War have been surpassed in just 10 days. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel hit the right chords with the masses and the biggest factor that worked in favour is nostalgia. Despite too many flaws, the film has received a big thumbs up and has been on a record-breaking spree since day 1. While the domestic run has been phenomenal, numbers are decent in overseas market too.

As per the latest update, Gadar 2 stands at a humongous total of 375.10 crores nett at the Indian box office after 10 days. In gross, it equals 442.61 crores gross, while overseas gross is 37 crores, which is a decent number considering negligible buzz internationally. Combining gross figures, the film gets up to a staggering collection of 479.61 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

In the meantime, Gadar 2 has surpassed Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross), Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross) and War (466.82 crores gross). The next big target is Sanju’s 541.76 crores gross, which will be surpassed in the next few days.

While the entry in the 500 crore will happen by today or tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see if the Sunny Deol starrer hits the milestone of 600 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

