Finally, the streak of back-to-back disasters has ended as Akshay Kumar is back in the number game with OMG 2. The film is doing superb business at the Indian box office despite releasing in a clash with a mighty opponent, Gadar 2. On Saturday, it joined the 100 crore club, benefitting Akshay with 100 more points in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With OMG 2 making an entry in the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Akshay Kumar has gained 100 more points in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, taking his total to 1900 points. His position remains the same, i.e. no. 2, below Salman Khan. While the ranking remains the same, the actor has increased the margin of points between him and Shah Rukh Khan, who’s placed in 3rd spot.

Shah Rukh Khan has 1500 points under his kitty, so if compared with Akshay Kumar’s 1900 points, there’s a difference of 400 points between the two. It’ll be interesting to see how Jawan performs at the Indian box office. If the film goes past the 400 or 500 crore mark, Khan will beat Akshay to grab the 2nd spot in Star Ranking.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

