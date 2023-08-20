Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it released. The film has completed 10 days’ theatrical run, and on its 11th day, it is all set to enter the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. That’s simply unbelievable, and the superstar is all set to dominate the global charts by beating the mammoth collection of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It turned out to be a big relief for Nelson, whose Beast with Thalapathy Vijay underperformed at ticket windows. Even for Rajini, it is a much-needed comeback after not so remarkable run post 2.0’s stupendous success.

After breaking several pre-existing records for a Tamil film, Jailer is all set to make a smashing entry in the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office today. As of now, i.e. after 10 days, the film stands at a gigantic total of 478.70 crores gross, which includes 312.70 crores gross (265 crores nett) from India and 166 crores gross from overseas.

With 478.70 crores gross already in, Jailer is all set to surpass Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 482.70 crores gross today and emerge as the second highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office. The top spot is graced by Rajinikanth’s own 2.0 (800 crores gross), which also stars Akshay Kumar.

Released on 10th August, the Rajinikanth-led thriller also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles.

