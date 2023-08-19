Gadar 2 is witnessing a historic run at the Indian box office and showing no signs of slowing down. In the first 8 days itself, the entry in the 300 crore club has been made, and now, the film is aiming to score 500 crore nett in India alone. With such a possibility, comparisons are bound to happen with Pathaan, the only 500 crore film from Bollywood in India. Keep reading to know more!

Both Pathaan and the Gadar sequel had been comeback vehicles for two legendary stars of Indian cinema. Released in the same year, both have turned out to be huge hits. While SRK’s film is at the top, the Sunny Deol starrer isn’t far behind, as it is bringing in crazy numbers consistently. While the opening day battle was won by SRK with a solid margin, the Gadar 2 picked up the pace in no time.

Pathaan started its journey with a smashing 55 crores on day 1 despite being a non-holiday release. On the other hand, even Gadar 2 scored 40.10 crores on a regular Friday and went on to show superb growth over the weekend, while the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a mid-week release (Wednesday) but enjoyed the benefit of Republic Day.

In the first 3 days, Pathaan did a business of 161 crores, while Gadar 2 earned 134.88 crores. After the end of the first week (first 7 days), the Shah Rukh Khan starrer posted a mammoth collection of 318.50 crores, still managing a lead over Sunny Deol’s film, which scored 284.63 crores. So, the first-week battle is clearly won by SRK’s film, but there’s one feat of the Gadar sequel that has left everyone behind, even a mighty blockbuster like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Gadar 2 has emerged as the only Hindi film in history to score 20 crore+ on eight consecutive days at the Indian box office. Amazing, isn’t it? Even Pathaan and Baahubali 2 have failed in doing so. Earlier, the Sunny Deol starrer also emerged as the only Hindi film to score 30 crore+ on six consecutive days.

Take a look at Gadar 2 vs Pathaan day-wise comparison below:

Day 1 – 40.10 crores vs 55 crores

vs Day 2 – 43.08 crores vs 68 crores

vs Day 3 – 51.70 crores vs 38 crores

vs Day 4 – 38.70 crores vs 51.50 crores

vs Day 5 – 55.40 crores vs 58.50 crores

vs Day 6 – 32.37 crores vs 25.50 crores

vs Day 7 – 23.28 crores vs 22 crores

vs Day 8 – 20.50 crores vs 17.50 crores

(Please note that we have used collections of Pathaan’s Hindi version for a fair comparison)

