Sunny Deol has made an unbelievable comeback with his Gadar 2. The film is rewriting the record books of the Indian box office and is heading towards an all-time blockbuster status. Within 8 days of its release, it has raked in smashing returns of over 300% and is aiming to score huge in the coming days. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel had an undercurrent no one ever saw. While the sequel factor was always going to help, no one in their wildest dreams thought that this Sunny Deol starrer would aim to become the highest-earning film ever in the history of Hindi cinema.

As per the latest box office update, Gadar 2 has again smashed it out of the park on its second Friday by earning over 20 crores. After 8 days, the film stands at a whopping total of 305.13 crores nett at the Indian box office. With this, some hefty profits are in for the investors, and it’s a party time for all those who are associated with this biggie.

Gadar 2 reportedly carries a budget of 75 crores (including publicity and advertising costs). If this cost is subtracted from the total Indian collection, ROI (return on investment) stands at 230.13 crores, which equals to staggering 306.84% returns. This is simply huge, and as the film is going full throttle, the lifetime number would be something unimaginable.

As of now, the Sunny Deol starrer is the second most profitable film of Bollywood in 2023 after The Kerala Story (694.23%).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

