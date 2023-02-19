Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films which made the most profit this year.

Last updated: 19-02-2023

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

(Note- For Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.