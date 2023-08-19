It was a good Friday for OMG 2 as footfalls increased, hence resulting in 6.03 crores coming in. There is an increase in numbers compared to yesterday and that’s a good sign because now it’s further guarantees that there would be very good growth today.

Also, the film is still only around 40% away from opening day numbers of 10.26 crores when the norm is a drop of around 70%. This shows that the film is here to stay.

What would actually be remarkable is if the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer can actually have that one big push that can take it into the double digit zone today.

It won’t be easy for OMG 2 since there is new release Ghoomer as well, and then Gadar 2 is anyways a monster at single screens as well as multiplexes. However if the trending takes place like last week then a very good number is on the cards all over again today.

That would ensure that this Amit Rai directed social drama on s*x education reaches 100 crores mark tomorrow for sure, if not today itself, and then starts its journey towards the next big milestone of 125 crores. Currently standing at 91.08 crores, the film is set to be a clean hit.

