Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): On Friday, August 11, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s period drama and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s comedy-drama hit screens. While the former entered the Rs 300 crore club in 8 days, the latter is also impressive at the ticket counters thanks to the positive word of mouth despite its ‘A’ rating.

In the last eight days, both the films have raked in good collections, and as per the reports, their second Saturday income is also impressive. Scroll below to know how much the Anil Sharma and Amit Rai films have earned today.

As per the early reports, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 have worked better today than yesterday. Both films have seen a jump compared to their Day Eight collection. As per the report, the period action drama has collected around Rs 29-31 crore, while the comedy-drama – that deals with a sensitive topic, raked in Rs 10-12 crore.

With today’s numbers, Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2’s collection is a whopping Rs 334-336 crore, having collected Rs 305.13 till its second Friday. The number of OMG 2 for today takes the film’s collection up to Rs 101-103 crore – having earned Rs 91.08 in eight days. The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film is now part of the Rs 100 crore club.

The collections prove just how much fans love both films and that there are still audiences left who want to watch them – and it’s not a case of spillover audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

