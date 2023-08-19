Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now facing competition from a troika of releases. While Gadar 2 has been continuing its all time blockbuster run, there is OMG 2 which is finding favour in majority of multiplex screens. Now Ghoomer has joined in as well and as a new release it has been aligned some prime time shows at good screens. This means the Karan Johar film has a job in hand to continue making a place for itself.

Hence, 1.25 crore* more that the film has managed for itself is a decent enough hold as now it can aim to have two more days when it would continue to have collections running in crores. From Monday the film will get into the ‘lakhs’ zone and then on the coming Friday there is Dream Girl 2 arriving, which means further reduction in screens and shows. As a result, the film needs to collect as much as it can in the current week so that it doesn’t have to rely upon collections from fifth week onwards to hit the 150 crores mark.

Currently, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer stands at 141.27 crores* and less than 10 crore are remaining for its final destination. It will of course reach there, though if not for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 coming in its way, there was a possibility for the film to aim for that 170-175 crores final mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

